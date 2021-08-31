 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Napa, CA

The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

