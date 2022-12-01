Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.