Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

