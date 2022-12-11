 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

