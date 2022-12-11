Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Napa, CA
