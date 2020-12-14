 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Napa, CA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

