Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Napa, CA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

