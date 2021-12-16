Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is show…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degre…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. You may want t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Plan on a ra…
For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the N…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Scattered sh…