Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.