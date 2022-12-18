 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Napa, CA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News