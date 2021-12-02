Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast model…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. The for…