Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Th…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast i…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 de…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Napa will be coo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm tod…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. T…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.