Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Napa, CA
