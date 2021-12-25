 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

