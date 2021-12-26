Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Plan o…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Th…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs wi…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is e…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be…