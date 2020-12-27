 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News