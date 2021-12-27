 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Napa, CA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Napa area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

