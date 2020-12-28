Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Napa, CA

American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.