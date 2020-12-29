 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

