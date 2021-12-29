 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Napa, CA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

