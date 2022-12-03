Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Napa, CA
