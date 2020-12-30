 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

