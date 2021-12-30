 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News