Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

