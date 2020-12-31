American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Napa, CA
