Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Napa, CA
