Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Napa, CA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

