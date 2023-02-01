Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a ligh…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for i…
This evening in Napa: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for…