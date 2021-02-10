 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Napa, CA

American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

