Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

