Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East.