Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Wind…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Rain …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degr…
The world will likely breach the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade, artificial intelligence predicts in a…