Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Napa, CA

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.