Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Napa, CA
