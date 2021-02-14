 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

