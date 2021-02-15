 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

