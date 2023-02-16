Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wind…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Wind…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…