Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.