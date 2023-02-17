Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Napa, CA
