Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a m…