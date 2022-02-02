Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Napa, CA
