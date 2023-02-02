Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a ligh…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Wi…