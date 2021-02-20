Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.