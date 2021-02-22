Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
