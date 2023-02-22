Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 1:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Wind…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, …