Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Napa, CA
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
