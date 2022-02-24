Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.