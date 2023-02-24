Temperatures in Napa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.