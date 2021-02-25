 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News