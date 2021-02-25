Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it wi…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wed…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Napa: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Napa p…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is sho…