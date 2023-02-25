Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.