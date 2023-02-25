Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with…
Temperatures in Napa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Wind…