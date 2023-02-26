Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with…
Temperatures in Napa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…