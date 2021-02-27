 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Napa, CA

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

