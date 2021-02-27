Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degre…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wed…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Napa: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Napa p…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is sho…