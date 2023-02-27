The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…
Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with…
Temperatures in Napa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…